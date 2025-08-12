© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Storms Bring Death And Destruction To NE This Weekend

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 12, 2025 at 11:42 AM CDT
A satellite image of an atmospheric river moving in on Northern California and the Pacific Northwest in November 2024. Satellites operated by NOAA and NASA provide crucial, round-the-clock weather data for the United States.
AP
/
NOAA
A satellite image of an atmospheric river moving in on Northern California and the Pacific Northwest in November 2024. Satellites operated by NOAA and NASA provide crucial, round-the-clock weather data for the United States.

Strong storms in eastern Nebraska have left one person dead and seriously injured another. The storms hit early Saturday, toppling a large tree onto a vehicle at Two Rivers state park. A woman in the vehicle was declared dead, while a man was trapped and later taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The storms caused widespread damage, including power outages and damage to prison housing units in Lincoln, displacing 387 inmates. Officials confirm there are no reported injuries among staff or inmates. The National Weather Service warns of more storms across the Midwest, including parts of Wisconsin.
News KIOS Newssevere weatherstormsnebraska state penitentiary
Associated Press
24/7 News Source
