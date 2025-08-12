Storms Bring Death And Destruction To NE This Weekend

Strong storms in eastern Nebraska have left one person dead and seriously injured another. The storms hit early Saturday, toppling a large tree onto a vehicle at Two Rivers state park. A woman in the vehicle was declared dead, while a man was trapped and later taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The storms caused widespread damage, including power outages and damage to prison housing units in Lincoln, displacing 387 inmates. Officials confirm there are no reported injuries among staff or inmates. The National Weather Service warns of more storms across the Midwest, including parts of Wisconsin.