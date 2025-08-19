© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Scholten Suspends Campaign, Endorses Turek Against Ernst

KIOS | By 24/7 News Source
Published August 19, 2025 at 11:56 AM CDT
An Iowa Democratic state lawmaker is bowing out of the 2026 U.S. Senate primary race and endorsing a colleague as the “best hope” to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst. Ernst has yet to formally announce her bid for a third term. Rep. J.D. Scholten said Monday he is suspending his campaign and endorsing Rep. Josh Turek. Both represent districts in counties that overwhelmingly supported Donald Trump in 2024. An announcement from Ernst may come in the next few weeks. Last week she said: “I’ve got a lot more work to do."
News KIOS NewsJoni Ernstiowastate government
