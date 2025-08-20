ICE Detention Center To Open In NE Near McCook

Nebraska has announced plans for an immigration detention center in the state’s remote southwest corner as President Donald Trump’s administration races to expand the infrastructure necessary for increasing deportations. The Trump administration is adding new detention facilities across the country to hold the growing number of immigrants it has arrested and accused of being in the country illegally. The facilities include the remote detention center in the Florida Everglades known as “Alligator Alcatraz." The Nebraska facility has already been dubbed the “Cornhusker Clink.” The feds and the state of Nebraska plan on expanding an existing minimum security prison work camp at McCook. That's about 230 miles west of Lincoln. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement centers held more than 56,000 immigrants in June, the most since 2019. Nebraska officials are reacting to the Trump administration's plan- Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith says he supports President Trump's actions to protect our communities and Governor Pillen's work to bring DHS investment to Nebraska.