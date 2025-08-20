Maverick Basketball Player Drowned In Utah Reservoir

22 year old Omaha basketball player Deng Mayar, a graduate student who joined the Mavericks after playing two seasons for Summit League rival North Dakota, drowned in a Utah reservoir this past weekend. Herriman police said the 22-year-old Mayar died at Blackridge Reservoir on Saturday after going underwater about 35 yards from shore. Police had responded to a 911 call reporting two people in distress at the reservoir. Twenty-one-year-old Sa Mafutaga made it to shore and then went back into the water to try to rescue Mayar. Bystanders entered the water to aid Mafutaga, who was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital. The report said Mafutaga is expected to recover. Mayar’s body was recovered from the reservoir by authorities.