Drey Wins IA Special Election, Breaking GOP Supermajority

Unofficial results show that Catelin Drey has won the Iowa Senate District One special election. Drey unofficially defeated Republican Christopher Prosch by winning seven of the 13 precincts for District One. Drey says her election win highlights Iowans' desire for change in political leadership. After the election results are certified, the first-time Democratic candidate would break the GOP supermajority in the Iowa Senate, previously set at 34 to 16.