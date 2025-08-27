Rhule Debuts Weekly Podcast

Matt Rhule is so excited about what he’s doing at Nebraska that he wants to tell as many people as possible about it. The third-year coach debuted his weekly “House Rhules” podcast on Thursday. He and Philadelphia radio sports talk host Anthony Gargano are co-hosts. Rhule said he wants to give the audience an inside look at his program and share his thoughts on college football, professional sports and pop culture. Rhule says the podcast can help build the brands of the football program and university and also be a way for players who make appearances to earn NIL money.