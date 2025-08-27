© 2025 91.5 KIOS-FM

KIOS News

Swatting Incident Disrupts Iowa State

KIOS | By Associated Press,
24/7 News Source
Published August 27, 2025 at 1:04 PM CDT
Iowa State University police say false reports of an active shooter on campus yesterday were a result of swatting. Authorities received several calls yesterday as students returned to campus for the first day of fall classes. ISU Police Chief Michael Newton says a campus alert wasn't issued because the reports were quickly identified as a hoax. Swatting calls are false police reports or fake 9-1-1 calls, usually about a mass shooting or bombing. Yesterday's incident follows a recent string of false reports at public universities nationwide, including the University of Arkansas and Villanova University.
