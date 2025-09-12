KIOS-FM Local News for Friday, 9/12/25

*Nebraska leaders are continuing to release statements following the assassination conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Congressman Don Bacon says political violence undermines the nation. Representative Mike Flood asked that Americans work towards bringing peace to our divided country. Nebraska U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts says political violence is anti-American. U.S. Senator Deb Fischer of Nebraska says political differences shouldn't lead to violence. Flags will be flown at half-staff to honor Kirk in Nebraska on Sunday.

*Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is not expected to attend today's Urban Affairs Committee hearing. The committee is scheduled to discuss concerns over plans for an ICE detention facility in McCook. Pillen's office says the committee does not have proper jurisdiction or the subject matter expertise to examine the issue. More than 100 Nebraska faith leaders have signed a letter opposing the facility.

*New emergency regulations by the Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission are being approved by Governor Jim Pillen. The Commission held an emergency meeting on Monday to set new limits, capping the number of plants cannabis cultivators can grow at 12-hundred-50 each. The Governor previously asked the Commission to consider a cap to prevent an unregulated, unintended black-market supply. Crista Eggers of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana says the approved number is better than the limit of 200 originally discussed, but it's a deliberate attempt to kill the program.

*The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners is approving a 314-million-dollar fiscal budget for 2026.The Board approved the budget, which seeks to expand public safety and improve road infrastructure. About 13-percent of property taxes will be used to build a new 911 Communications Center and a new Sheriff's Office in Gretna, and will support infrastructure for more than 13-hundred miles of roadways. Remaining property taxes will go toward public schools, the Papio- Missouri River Natural Resource District, and other entities.

*The Canelo Alvarez-Terence “Bud” Crawford fight is set to make history at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The Saturday night showdown is the first boxing match at the venue and carries significant implications for both fighters. Alvarez, a favorite with a 63-2-2 record, defends his unified super middleweight championship. Omaha’s Crawford, undefeated at 41-0, moves up two weight classes, aiming for a third unified division title. The event is expected to draw a massive crowd, highlighting its importance in boxing history. Fans can watch it on Netflix, marking a shift from traditional pay-per-view.