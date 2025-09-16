KIOS FM Local News For Tuesday, 9/16/25

Most documents about a planned ICE facility in McCook will not be released. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen's office tells WOWT that paperwork about the so-called "Cornhusker Clink" is either confidential, discusses negotiations, or is proprietary. State officials announced earlier this year that the Work Ethic Camp in McCook will become a regional ICE detention center.

A man detained by authorities days after he nearly died in an Iowa shooting is one of a growing number of crime victims who have been targeted in the Trump administration’s crackdown on illegal immigration. Felipe de Jesus Hernandez Marcelo was shot in June during an attempted robbery in Muscatine, Iowa, and has been detained since shortly after he got out of the hospital. In January, Immigration and Customs Enforcement rescinded a policy that had shielded many victims from detention and removal. The number of people applying for visas that allow some victims to remain in the country has plummeted since then. Others have been detained unexpectedly by ICE as they go through the lengthy application process.

A person is dead after being struck by a train in Omaha. The incident took place last night near 26th and Q streets. Authorities are investigating the deadly incident.

Another case of highly pathologic avian influenza is found in Nebraska. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture announced yesterday that the case was discovered in a dairy cattle herd in the central part of the state. Officials say dairy cattle recover with little to no mortality associated with the disease if they get proper care.

Heavy equipment is now moving at the Omaha Crossroads development site. Mayor John Ewing Jr. says he plans on keeping close communication with nearby residents and their neighborhood association so they can be aware of timeliness and disruptions. Excavation is expected to begin this week on the west side of the property for a two story parking garage and the future location of Gamescapes. M-C-L Construction says work in that section will wrap up within two-and-a-half years, with construction on other parts of Crossroads well on their way.

The City of Omaha is planning a celebration for record-breaking boxer and Omaha native Terence "Bud" Crawford. The boxer defeated Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas on Saturday, making him the first man to be the undisputed champion in three weight classes in the four-belt era. Omaha Mayor John Ewing Jr. is calling Crawford a hometown hero. The details of his homecoming celebration, including a location and date, are still being finalized.

