KIOS FM Local News For Wednesday, 9/17/25

A property tax cut is coming for Nebraska homeowners. An increase in casino gambling revenues and unused money from the Property Tax Credit Cash Fund will be redirected for property tax relief. Governor Jim Pillen signed an executive order redirecting the 20-million-dollars in funding for property tax reductions. Pillen says there's still work to do in the Legislature when the next session opens in January.

A public hearing held today will focus on a proposal to use up to 40-million dollars for affordable housing projects in Omaha. The plan would use money that comes from higher property values in the new streetcar corridor to fund new affordable housing. The Urban Core Housing and Mobility Redevelopment Plan is up for its second reading and a public hearing at the Omaha City Council meeting today.

The findings of a state audit of the city Mitchell are revealed. The Nebraska State Auditor's Office audit detailed an investigation over the alleged misuse of municipal equipment and resources. The audit revealed that Mitchell's mayor denied allegations that he used a municipal vehicle for personal use at his home, but investigators determined that the vehicle was city-owned. The audit team also looked into excessive payments to the mayor's own business for work performed at a municipal assisted living and nursing facility.

There are more details about a partial human skull discovered in Omaha in 2023. The skull was found near 216th St. and Rainwood Road. Forensic anthropologist Dr. Brittany Walter says the victim was most likely a white male between 15 and 50-years-old who was missing one of his bottom left teeth, and had likely suffered from malnutrition. She says the skull was likely in the elements for at least one year, so a cause of death is still unclear. Captain Eric Sellers says DNA samples haven't been found on the skull yet, which would help find whose skull it is. The new details were released on the first episode of Roll Call, a new podcast hosted by Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson. Anyone with information about who the individual could be is asked to call the Douglas County tip line.

Construction is underway at a major Omaha intersection. Work began yesterday at 72nd and L streets. Exit ramps at 72nd will be closed until winter. Officials plan to complete bridge removal and concrete pavement construction over the next year.

A high school science teacher from Hooker County is Nebraska's 2026 Teacher of the Year. Winner Sarah Hardin was awarded during a surprise ceremony yesterday at Mullen High School. She's been a teacher for 18 years, and earned her teaching degree from the University of Nebraska. She'll compete for the National Teacher of the Year later this year.