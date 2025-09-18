KIOS FM Local News For Thursday, 9/18/25

A federal agency is updating a continuing investigation into the explosion at Horizon Biofuels that killed a man and his two daughters in July. The board chairperson says the tragedy should never have happened. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board says preliminary evidence points to a combustible wood dust explosion, a well-known and avoidable hazard in wood processing. The State Fire Marshal's Office already ruled the explosion was caused by an accidental dust fire. A Biofuels employee and his two young daughters who happened to be at the site died in the explosion and fire.

The city of Omaha is working to address homelessness. Douglas County Sheriff Aaron Hanson tells WOWT that homeless camps like one near 13th Street are unsafe for people living there as well as for residents in surrounding neighborhoods. Omaha City Councilman Ron Hug says the city is aware of the problem and is working on solutions.

The city of Omaha is planning to honor local boxer Terence "Bud" Crawford. Crawford became the undisputed champion across three weight classes when he defeated Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in Las Vegas. Mayor John Ewing's office says details of the celebration are being worked out but that there will be a parade Saturday, 9.27.25, starting at 10 a.m. at 19th and Farnam and finishing at 10th and Harney with a celebration following in Heartland of America Park.

Lincoln Public Schools is warning parents of a nationwide social media fad that is now in Lincoln. They say teens are recording themselves urinating on school property. LPS says there have been multiple incidents in boys' bathrooms at various schools. LPS reminds students that bathroom spaces are no-cellphone zones, and they are asking parents to have a conversation with their child about respecting others and the spaces they occupy. They say they are working to identify any students involved and they will face disciplinary, and potentially legal, consequences.

A recovery center is being proposed in rural Lancaster County. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission voted yesterday to approve the rezoning of property near Crete that could become the future home of the Still Waters Recovery Sanctuary. The center would focus on substance abuse disorders.

A replica hand grenade found in a garbage truck triggered a bomb squad response Tuesday near 189th and Grover. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office shut down the area while they checked the device. Authorities later confirmed the grenade to be a replica, and the area reopened.