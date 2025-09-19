KIOS FM Local News For Friday, 9/19/25

The U.S. Department of Justice is requesting Nebraska's complete voter registration list, including personal data. Nebraska's Secretary of State Robert Evnen received the federal request for the voter registration data like names, addresses, dates of birth, drivers license numbers and the last four digits of Social Security numbers. The state has not decided whether to comply, and sent the request to the Nebraska Attorney General for legal review. The DOJ has sent similar letters to dozens of other states.

Colleges and universities are being urged to protect free speech rights by attorneys general in 17 states, including Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers. The AGs are sending letters saying they've heard reports that some universities are using the assassination of Charlie Kirk as a justification to shut down free speech on campus. A court ruling last year in New Mexico faulted a school for charging Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk's organization, more than five-thousand dollars in extra security fees for a conservative speaking event.

Nebraska is joining a lawsuit filed today against Ticketmaster and Live Nation over ticket prices. The Federal Trade Commission accused Ticketmaster and its parent company of illegal and deceptive business practices that caused customers to pay more than face value. The FTC says brokers violated ticket purchase limits and then resold tickets. Nebraska joins six other states in the suit.

Omaha Steaks is announcing a new twenty-million-dollar facility. The meat company says the Product Safety Facility will be a significant investment in local communities and the economy. The building will have cold pasteurization technology, which is proven to improve the safety of ground beef without sacrificing its quality. A ground breaking ceremony will be held Monday morning.

Creighton University is announcing a 300-million-dollar initiative to enhance the recreational and athletic corridor on campus, thanks to a record-breaking donation. The Fly Together Program will create or upgrade eleven facilities and outdoor spaces. The projects are made possible by a 100-million-dollar donation from the Heider Family Foundation, the largest donation ever made to the university. New projects include a student fitness center, a pedestrian thoroughfare connecting Creighton to the Builder's District, and a sport's performance center for Creighton's 300 student-athletes.

The college football season has reached the point where conference play starts taking center stage. The Big Ten has another spotlight game with No. 21 Michigan going to Nebraska for a matchup of two of the eight FBS programs with at least 900 all-time wins.

