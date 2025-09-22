KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 9/22/25

There are some dangerous trends on Nebraska roadways. Governor Jim Pillen says more people have been cited for driving faster than 100-miles-per-hour, more Nebraska State Patrol cruisers being hit while parked on I-80, and critical or fatal injuries to Nebraska Department of Transportation employees are increasing. A statement by Pillen says there was an eleven-percent increase of roadway fatalities last year, with speed as a leading factor. The governor says he's supporting two pieces of legislation he hopes will help. One would make it illegal to use a handheld wireless communication device while driving, and the other would authorize speed cameras in work zones.

The state of Nebraska has the lowest drug death rate in the country at less than half the national average, but many overdose deaths may be reported inaccurately. A new report says possible misreporting could be costing the state millions in federal treatment funds. A cause of death in other states is determined by medical examiners, but county attorneys make the determinations in Nebraska. The report says they may not order an autopsy as part of that process unless a prosecution is likely. Analysis by the Flatwater Free Press shows that as a result, Nebraska's federal substance abuse treatment funding is the lowest dollar amount per person of any state in the country.

Omaha's Eppley Airfield gets a relatively low rating in the latest annual passenger satisfaction survey. The report on North America airports released by market research firm J.D. Power puts Eppley Airfield 15th out of 18 medium-sized airports studied. The report says the ongoing construction and high passenger numbers contribute to the rating. Indianapolis International Airport is ranked the top medium-sized airport, and Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport is the top-ranked mega airport in North America. A 950-million-dollar terminal expansion and renovation project at Eppley is expected to be complete by 2028.

The Lincoln Airport is getting a 41-million-dollar grant from the US Department of Transportation. The money from the Airport Improvement Program will supporting the final stages of reconstruction for one of the airport's runways. The Department of Defense and the Nebraska National Guard use the runway for unique military missions due to its size.

A week after he became the first male boxer to capture three unified division titles, Terence “Bud” Crawford led Nebraska out of the tunnel to the field before its game against No. 21 Michigan. Crawford, who defeated Canelo Alvarez by unanimous decision to become the unified super middleweight champion, lives in his hometown of Omaha and is a lifelong Cornhuskers fan who has become friends with coach Matt Rhule. Crawford also led the Huskers out of the tunnel before last year’s 28-10 win over Colorado. Quarterback Dylan Raiola threw for 308 yards and three touchdowns as the Huskers fell to Michigan 30-to 27 on Saturday. The Huskers return the field on October 4th against Michigan State.