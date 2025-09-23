KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 9/23/25

A nonprofit is suing Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen. Common Cause Nebraska is suing the Secretary of State's office in an effort to prevent the agency from handing over voter registration data to the federal government. Yesterday was the deadline for the Nebraska Secretary of State to hand over its voter registration information. Common Cause Nebraska says it is not the Department of Justice's place to ask for the information.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing is continuing to address the homelessness issue in the city. Ewing is asking the city council to give him 30 days to study the issue and create a pilot program that joins together all the agencies that help the homeless. Ewing says he does not like a proposed city ordinance that would penalize homeless encampments on public property.

A Nebraska lawmaker is continuing her efforts to expand passenger rail service in the state. State Senator Margo Juarez hosted a town hall on the subject last night at the Willa Cather Library in Omaha. Juarez says the lack of options outside of driving is hurting Nebraska. Juarez worked with the group Pro-Rail Nebraska to highlight the benefits of expanding Amtrak service in the state.

Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts officially launched his 2026 re-election campaign at an event in Omaha on Sunday. The former governor highlighted his work on the One Big Beautiful Bill, and says his priorities are fiscal responsibility and foreign policy. Ricketts has already scheduled a statewide campaign tour.

Nebraska Republican Representative Don Bacon is one of a bipartisan group of U.S. Representatives introducing the No Coffee Tax Act. The act would repeal the Trump administration's tariffs on coffee. The group of representatives says U.S. retail coffee prices increased by nearly 21-percent last month compared to the same month last year, and a 50-percent tariff has contributed to the surge in coffee prices. Bacon says the Constitution makes clear that Congress has the authority to set tariffs, and this legislation begins to reclaim that authority.

Omaha Public Schools is crediting school resource officers in creating safer learning environments. District officials tell WOWT that there have been fewer situations involving weapons, fights between students, and students removed from class as punishment. Officials say the main purpose of school resource officers is to build relationships between the staff and the students.