KIOS FM Local News For Friday, 9/26/25

The Lincoln Police Department is looking for a man who might be armed and dangerous and a pregnant woman who could be his victim. Lincoln officers and a SWAT team were called to a home near 85th and Eagleton Lane at about 8 a.m. today for a welfare check after two people called looking for their mother, Jesserae Jo Beck. Beck has a protection order against the suspect, Christopher Collins. The Police Chief says investigators were already looking into previous domestic violence allegations against Collins, including reports that he choked, punched, and threw Beck. Anyone with information about their location is asked to call the Lincoln Police Department.

Nebraska authorities have identified a body recovered from the Missouri River as a missing Iowa man. The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Nebraska says they identified the body as Cole Boynton, who was recovered near marker post 655 on the Missouri River on Monday. Boynton was reported missing over Memorial Day weekend near the Huff Warner Access Area in Monona County after police believed he was involved in a boating accident. Boynton's official cause of death has not been determined.

Governor Kim Reynolds says Iowa's public charter schools will soon benefit from a five-year federal grant. Yesterday, Governor Reynolds announced that Iowa was one of six states selected for a 2025 federal Charter Schools Program Grant to State Entities. This includes 43 million dollars in federal funding. Iowa currently has ten public charter schools in operation, with another six approved to open soon. Reynolds says the grant supports the state's initiative to "expand high-quality, tuition-free, public charter schools as an option for Iowa students and families."

Nebraska is among five states taking part in a new federal pilot program to help families on public assistance. The Temporary Assistance for Needy Families Program provides short-term support for families for basic needs. Starting October 1st, the state will start a six-year pilot program that will be aimed towards helping families on public assistance move toward long-term independence through job retention, job training, and income growth.

Access points along the Elkhorn River are back open. The Papio Missouri Natural Resources District says water levels are safe again. The reopened access points are the Elkhorn Crossing at the intersection of 252nd Street and Bennington Road, the West Maple Road Site at West Maple Road, and the Graske Crossing at the southeast corner of West Dodge Road and west of 204th Street.

Construction on the next phase of the Harney Street Bridge over I-480 in Omaha is continuing. A portion of 29th Street between Farnam and Harney will be closed today from 7:00 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Crews will pour concrete for the approach to the new bridge today.