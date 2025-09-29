KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 9/29/25

Omaha police ordered champion boxer Terence “Bud” Crawford out of his vehicle at gunpoint during a traffic stop for reckless driving early Sunday, hours after his hometown held a parade to celebrate his victory over Canelo Alvarez two weeks ago. A video circulating on social media showed a portion of the traffic stop. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer ordered an internal affairs investigation, a move Mayor John Ewing said he supported. A member of Crawford's security team was in the car and was found to be carrying a legal firearm. Crawford became the unified super middleweight champion with his unanimous decision victory over Alvarez in Las Vegas. He became the first male boxer to capture three unified division titles. Crawford is 42-0 with 31 knockouts. The city held a parade through downtown in Crawford's honor during the day, and a party to celebrate his 38th birthday was held at a live music venue near where the traffic stop occurred.

Federal immigration agents have arrested the leader of Iowa’s largest school district in a targeted enforcement action that shocked students and educators. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said Des Moines Public School Superintendent Ian Roberts was in the country illegally and had no work authorization. Roberts, who is from Guyana in South America, was considered an ICE fugitive because he was subject to a final removal order issued in 2024. ICE said that it targeted Roberts for arrest by initiating a traffic stop on Friday while he was driving in his school-issued vehicle. After he fled, officers discovered his vehicle abandoned near a wooded area. He was located and taken into ICE custody with the help of Iowa State Patrol officers. The Des Moines school board voted unanimously during a three-minute-long special meeting Saturday to place Roberts on paid leave. The board said Roberts was not available to carry out his duties for the 30,000-student district and stated that officials would reassess his status after getting more information.

A body pulled from the Missouri River in Council Bluffs is identified. Crews recovered the body of 40-year-old Steven Garland of Omaha from the river on Friday afternoon. The cause of Garland's death is under investigation.

Lifting the ban on touching by customers in strip clubs is rejected by Governor Jim Pillen. The Nebraska Liquor Control Commission proposed the rule change. The governor says it would remove specific language describing what constitutes inappropriate physical contact and he will not approve it. He says the changes are especially inappropriate after the former executive director of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission was accused of accepting bribes and sexual favors while engaged in explicit physical contact with employees at strip clubs.

Former member of Husker football national championship teams Matt Vrzal passed away Thursday at the age of 51.After playing for the Huskers in the mid 1990s, the all-state lineman from Grand Island owned businesses in Lincoln and Omaha. There is no official word on a cause of death.