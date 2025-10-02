KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 10/2/25

The federal government shutdown is impacting Offutt Air Force Base. Officials say nearly 23-hundred civilian employees at the base have been furloughed. The base is working to make sure impacted employees have access to different support options.

Members of Nebraska's congressional delegation are giving up their pay. Congressmen Don Bacon, Mike Flood, and Adrian Smith, as well as Senators Pete Ricketts and Deb Fischer are forgoing their paychecks until the end of the federal government shutdown. Iowa's four U.S. representatives have also requested their pay to be withheld. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Ashley Hinson, Zach Nunn, and Randy Feenstra submitted the requests in a move that is trending amongst Republican lawmakers as of yesterday. The requests align with Republicans' criticism of Senate Democrats for rejecting a House-passed continuing resolution, which they argue has led to the impasse. Both sides of the aisle continue to blame one another for the federal government shutdown, which has now entered its second day.

A group of Nebraska lawmakers is calling for a public briefing on the proposal to convert the McCook Work Ethic Camp into an ICE detention facility. Senators Machaela Cavanaugh and Ashlei Spivey are asking for the briefing. They say the plan to convert the camp is raising legal and fiscal questions that have been unanswered.

The superintendent of Iowa’s largest school district, who was detained last week by immigration agents, falsely claimed a doctoral degree when applying for the job two years ago but was hired even after the school board learned about the misrepresentation. Ian Roberts, who immigration authorities say was living and working in the U.S. illegally and who resigned this week as Des Moines’ superintendent of schools, claimed in his 2023 application that he received a doctorate in urban educational leadership from Morgan State University in 2007, according to documents The Associated Press obtained through a public records request. Although Roberts was enrolled in that doctorate program from 2002 to 2007, the school confirmed that he didn’t receive that degree.

The city of Omaha is offering residents a tool to deal with slick roads this winter. Residents who live on a hilly street can request a barrel of sand. The barrels can be requested from Omaha Public Works until December 1st.