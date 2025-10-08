KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 10/8/25

The Omaha Police Department has released the footage from the body-worn camera of an officer who was shot in the line of duty. Steven Murecek had responded to a report of a disturbance at the QuikTrip at 119th Street and West Dodge Road, where he encountered Shedrick Miller. The video shows him ordering the suspect off the property, then trying to place him in cuffs when he refused. Miller can be heard saying "don't touch me" before pulling out a gun and shooting Murcek in the head. The officer managed to return fire but missed, and Miller fled but was alter arrested. Officer Murcek is listed in stable condition.

A new state fire marshal is appointed in Nebraska. Governor Jim Pillen has appointed Doug Hohbein as the new state fire marshal. Hohbein has served as interim state fire marshal since the resignation of Scott Cordes in March.

Access to cleaner and cheaper biofuels is expanding across Iowa. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Infrastructure Program recently approved 48 new grants to help fuel stations add or upgrade equipment for E15 and biodiesel. The projects span 25 counties and total just shy of one-point-nine-million-dollars in state funding. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig says the grants support the state's rural economy while making affordable, homegrown fuels more accessible. Fuel stations can apply for future funding through the state's Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship website, with the next application deadline set for December 5th.

Sioux City's June E. Nylen Cancer Center is getting a major boost to support its renovation and expansion projects. JENCC Executive Director Krista McCullough says the two-million-dollar grant will ensure that patients in the region will "have the cancer care they deserve." The funds will upgrade the chemotherapy and infusion mixing area and create a dedicated room for increasing theranostics volumes. The current cancer center will also be able to enhance patient and staff safety as its current 30-year-old facility has reached capacity. Construction is expected to be completed within six to eight months, serving patients in regions including northwest Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

With President Trump expected to announce a 10-billion dollar bailout package to offset the effects of tariffs on Iowa farmers, the Iowa Soybean Association says what soybean farmers really need is market certainty. Association President Tom Adam says farmers are anxious and frustrated over trade policy. China spent 12-point-six-billion dollars on soybean purchases last year. This year, so far--they haven't purchased any. Adam is urging the government to reach a trade deal with China sooner than later so farmers can sell this year's harvest and plan for next year. Last month, President Trump said farmers are going to hurt for a little while before tariffs kick in to their benefit.