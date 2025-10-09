KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 10/9/25

Omaha residents and community leaders are discussing recent incidents involving the Omaha Police Department. Yesterday's Omaha 360 meeting included discussion about the shooting of a police officer this week and last month's traffic stop involving boxer Terence Crawford. Mayor John Ewing told the crowd that he wants to see new strategies for traffic stops. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said officers may begin to ask drivers if they have a firearm during traffic stops.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing is planning a series of town hall meetings. The mayor's office says the meetings will give residents the chance to discuss the future of the city. The first town hall meeting is tonight at 6:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army Kroc Center at 2825 Y Street.

Lincoln Electric System is suing a construction company. The lawsuit filed in Lancaster County District Court alleges that employees of WCHE struck at-grade riser equipment on a utility pole while operating equipment near 70th Street and Saltillo Road on June 15th, 2023.The incident led to power outages. Lincoln Electric System is seeking 96-thousand-dollars in damages.

A Canadian government official familiar with the matter says Prime Minister Mark Carney raised the prospect of reviving the contentious Keystone XL pipeline project during his White House meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump this week. A Canadian company pulled the plug on it four years ago after the Canadian government failed to persuade then-President Joe Biden to reverse his cancellation of its permit on the day he took office. It was to transport crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska. President Donald Trump previously revived the long-delayed project during his first term after it had stalled under the Obama administration. The Canadian government official says Trump was receptive to the idea.

Former President Joe Biden is coming to Nebraska. Biden will speak at the annual Ben Nelson Gala, which is a Nebraska Democratic Party event. The gala will take place Friday November 7th at the Omaha Hilton near 10th and Cass streets.

Children's Nebraska has been named among the top hospitals. The facility made it onto U.S. News & World Report's annual list of the Best Children's Hospitals. It scored for excellence in Pediatric Pulmonology & Lung Surgery, Pediatric Nephrology, and Pediatric Neurology & Neurosurgery. Officials with Children's call making the list "an extraordinary accomplishment."