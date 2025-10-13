KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 10/13/25

A retired Army officer has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for conspiring to transmit classified information about Russia’s war with Ukraine on a foreign dating platform. David Slater was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Lincoln. He pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to disclose national defense information. Slater had top secret clearance at the U.S. Strategic Command at Offutt Air Force Base in Nebraska. Prosecutors said he shared classified details about military targets and Russian capabilities with a coconspirator on the dating site. The coconspirator's identity remains undisclosed.

The former superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools in Nebraska retired late last year, but the board said he would be staying on in an as-needed advising capacity to the new superintendent through June. And while he continued to receive his monthly salary, it doesn't appear he did any work. The school board's president confirmed to the Flatwater Free Press that Paul Gausman was not needed during the transition. Gausman retired with more than a year left on his contract — which paid nearly $334,000 a year — saying he wanted to explore other opportunities.

Three people are under arrest following car meetups in Douglas County. Authorities say the meetups took place Saturday and they involved dangerous driving. The suspects were arrested on charges ranging from willful reckless driving to flight to avoid arrest.

Lincoln Police are releasing the results of recent alcohol and tobacco compliance checks. They were conducted at 209 area businesses between mid-July to mid-September. A total of 42 citations were issued. Forty of them were for selling tobacco to those under 21, while the other two were for selling alcohol to underaged customers.

Dylan Raiola threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Dane Key with 1:08 remaining, and Nebraska edged Maryland 34-31. Raiola threw for 260 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions in a wild game in which the Cornhuskers squandered a 10-point lead before recovering. Raiola guided his team 81 yards in seven plays for the winning TD. Maryland then drove back near midfield, but freshman Malik Washington was called for a disputed intentional grounding penalty that knocked the Terps back 14 yards. He had a receiver wide open to the left and perhaps would have seen him if he’d had more time.

Colorado fans rushed the field after a 24-17 win over No. 22 Iowa State on Saturday. Coach Deion Sanders loved the excitement, but it may lead to a fine for the second straight home game. The school drew a $50,000 fine for derogatory chants during a game against BYU on Sept. 27. The Big 12 may review this incident as well. Sanders expressed his support for the fans, saying he loves to see them rush the field. Security managed the situation, and the school lowered the goalpost to prevent it from being taken.