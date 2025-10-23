KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 10/23/25

Omaha police are identifying the officers involved in a shooting that left one person injured. Police encountered Dean Weis while he was breaking into a home near 152nd and Spencer streets last Thursday. Weis opened fire at police, and officers Jamelle Ross and Andrew Wulf fired back, striking the suspect. Charges are pending for Weis, who was injured in the incident.

There will be no statewide elections in Nebraska in November. Douglas County election officials say even though November 4th is marked as Election Day on calendars, no statewide election in Nebraska will take place that day. Nebraska law requires state office elections to happen in even-numbered years.

About 14-hundred workers in Iowa are not receiving a paycheck during the federal government shutdown. Governor Kim Reynolds explained this week about 700 state employees and 700 National Guard members haven't been compensated since the shutdown began earlier this month. Her comments come after Iowa Workforce Development said dozens of workers have been furloughed as a result of the impasse in Congress. Reynolds called it "sad" that what's happening in Congress is having an impact on Iowans.

Nebraska officials are reacting to President Trump's plan to lower beef prices. Trump announced Monday that the United States could lower prices by purchasing Argentine beef. Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer says the move would do more harm than good. Senator Pete Ricketts says Nebraska ranchers are making money for the first time in years, and the focus should be on market-based solutions.

Papillion City Council members are moving forward with road plans. The council has approved the city's one-and-six-year road plans. City officials say road projects will cost nearly 11-point-nine million dollars for the 2025-2026 fiscal year.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo is announcing its first orangutan pregnancy in more than a decade. Officials there say 26-year-old Bornean orangutan Ruby is expecting. She's been at the zoo since 2007, and this is her first pregnancy. The father is 23-year-old Denda. Bornean orangutans are critically endangered.

More deer will soon be traveling near Iowa roadways as the breeding season reaches its peak. The Department of Natural Resources says deer movement will be at its maximum around the first week of November, which could lead to more deer-vehicle collisions. Shorter daylight hours and crops coming out will also contribute to increasing deer movement. The DNR says deer tend to travel in groups, so drivers should look out for multiple deer even if they initially just spot one.