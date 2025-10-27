KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 10/27/25

Iowa Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is introducing a bill to fund the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as the government shutdown continues. The Keep SNAP Funded Act of 2025 is aimed at funding the program as the shutdown threatens payments of the benefits in some states. The Department of Agriculture has warned there will be insufficient funds to pay full SNAP benefits in November if the shutdown continues. Miller-Meeks' bill is the companion to a SNAP-funding bill in the Senate being led by Senator Josh Hawley.

A judge has heard arguments in a lawsuit filed over Nebraska's "Cornhusker Clink." That's the name given to a proposed ICE detention facility at McCook Work Ethic Camp. The suit challenges Governor Jim Pillen's plans to convert the facility. It was filed by State Senator DiAnna Schimek and 13 McCook residents, and asks for a temporary injunction. Meanwhile lawyers for the defense argue that the plaintiffs don't have standing to even file the lawsuit and are asking the judge to dismiss the case. No word on when a decision will be made.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is addressing recent domestic violence incidents in the city. Gaylor Baird released a statement on Saturday calling on the community to work together to prevent violence and to protect one another. The mayor also provided information about resources for people impacted by domestic violence.

An Iowa farmer is looking for hundreds of mink released in a break-in. A trade group says as of Friday morning that most of the 2,000 mink had been recovered. The group called the release a “terrorist act” under federal law. The fur-bearing animals were released between Monday night and Tuesday morning on the farm near Woodbine, Iowa, about 100 miles west of Des Moines. A trade group leader says the animals face threats in the wild but that farms are required to follow humane treatment and euthanasia standards. An animal welfare advocate says mink farms crowd animals in inhumane and unsanitary cages.

Emmett Johnson scored the tie-breaking touchdown with just under three minutes left, leading Nebraska to a 28-21 victory over Northwestern. The Cornhuskers bounced back from a loss at Minnesota last week, overcoming some anxious moments after squandering a 15-point lead. Dylan Raiola converted four third-down passes on the winning drive, which took over six minutes off the clock. Johnson carried a career-high 27 times for 124 yards. Eleven of the last 14 meetings have been one-score games.