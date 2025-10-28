KIOS Local News for Tuesday, 10/28/25

A judge has ruled that Nebraska's "Cornhusker Clink" -- and a lawsuit filed to stop it -- can both proceed. A temporary injunction to halt work to turn the McCook Work Ethic Camp into an ICE detainment facility has been overruled. It was filed by State Senator DiAnna Schimek and 13 McCook residents. However, the judge also overruled an opposing motion to dismiss the lawsuit. That means the case will continue, as well as the work in McCook.

Congressman Zach Nunn is getting a closer look at the Food Bank of Iowa. The Republican visited the group's location in Des Moines yesterday, just days ahead of an expected pause in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for many Iowans. Nunn told reporters the delay in those benefits means many people will be looking to community services for help when it comes to food. His colleague, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, recently introduced a bill to fund SNAP as the federal government shutdown drags on.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing's final town hall meeting was held this week. Last night's meeting featured officials from fire, police, public works, planning, homeless coordination, and the city council. The mayor discussed the streetcar project, the city homelessness plan, and police staffing.

A kitchen accident is to blame for a house fire in Omaha. The blaze broke out yesterday afternoon near 66th Street and Curtis Avenue. One person was rescued from the home. Investigators determined the fire was caused by food being left on a stove.

No injuries are reported after a fire broke out at a residence hall at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.The blaze was reported in a dryer at The Courtyards near 17th and Vine streets late yesterday morning.Crews quickly extinguished the fire.Students were allowed back into the building after about an hour.

Five children are removed from a Lincoln home that was filled with drugs and guns. Police conducted surveillance on a house near Northwest Fourth Street and West Saunders Avenue as part of an ongoing investigation on Friday when they detained two people. A search of the home led to the discovery of cocaine, methamphetamine and guns. Thirty-year-old Jose Cruz and 35-year-old Bianca Flores were each booked on drug and firearms charges.

Scheduling for the University of Nebraska's upcoming football game against UCLA is being delayed. The Big Ten Conference announced yesterday that scheduling for the game has been placed on a six-day hold. The Huskers and Bruins will play on November 8th.