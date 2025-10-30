KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 10/30/25

Winter-like temperatures are impacting parts of Nebraska. A Freeze Warning is in effect for portions of central and southern Nebraska until today at 10:00 a.m. Temperatures as low as the mid-20s could kill sensitive vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Omaha Mayor John Ewing, Jr. is launching a citywide food drive. His announcement comes as the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is pausing SNAP benefits amid the ongoing federal government shutdown, beginning today. The initiative is called "Omaha Leads and Feeds. "A dozen donations centers have been set up across the metro area. All contributions will go to the Food Bank For The Heartland.

More than 95-hundred pounds of ground pork will be donated to six food banks across Iowa and Eastern Nebraska, thanks to the Iowa Pork Producers Association. The donation, valued at 20-thousand dollars, aims to support families in need. Funds were raised through the BBQ and Brew at the Ballpark event and a partnership with Fareway Stores.

Hy-Vee is donating 125-thousand dollars towards helping the growing number of Iowans who need help paying for food. Area food banks and pantries will receive 100-thousand dollars of the money. The remainder is earmarked for DoorDash's new initiative to waive delivery and service fees for customers who receive food assistance benefits. Funding for SNAP benefits is being cut off Saturday because of the government shutdown. Iowa Food Bank CEO Tami Nielson says they are grateful for the support during a time when they expect to serve many more people who are losing their benefits.

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is trying to create a program that allows some inmates to be released early. The move comes as it grapples with overcrowding and converts one prison into an immigration detention center. It’s already prompting pushback, including from lawmakers in both political parties. They say a program like this could have merit, but it should be created by the Legislature — not the department itself. The current proposal has also been knocked for its lack of details. Corrections spokesperson Dayne Urbanovsky said the proposal was driven by the department’s commitment to population management and improved reentry opportunities.

The river water dispute between Nebraska and Colorado is continuing. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers has turned down Colorado's request to decline to hear a lawsuit regarding the 1923 South Platte River Compact. The agreement defines how much water Nebraska is entitled to get from the river. Hilgers and Governor Jim Pillen announced in July that the state is suing Colorado for allegedly violating the compact by diverting too much water and blocking construction of a canal in Perkins County.