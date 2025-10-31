KIOS Local News for Friday, 10/31/25

Iowa is going to provide support should Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits expire on Saturday. Governor Kim Reynolds announced yesterday a plan to find and deploy volunteers to help at food assistance sites across the state and has asked the Iowa National Guard to be prepared for duty. Guard members would be sent to assist with food distribution missions, similar to how it worked during the pandemic. State funds will also be used to match cash donations up to one-million dollars to keep up with demand.

An Omaha area school district is working to help families impacted by a pause in SNAP benefits. Westside Community Schools is launching a weekend meal distribution program. The district has identified 500 families who are being affected by a loss of SNAP benefits due to the ongoing federal government shutdown.

An Omaha business is looking to help those who will be affected by the upcoming interruption in SNAP benefits. According to KETV, the owner of Noli's Pizzeria says free meals will be given to anyone who needs them, no questions asked. Joel Marsh said he was prompted by the concerns of those in the community suffering from food insecurity. In Nebraska, that's expected to be around 150-thousand people when benefits run out. He says anyone in need can call either restaurant in Blackstone or Aksarben or contact him on Facebook.

An Omaha city employee is among five people arrested during a sex trafficking operation. Thirty-nine-year-old Amy Hicks was arrested for income tax evasion, possession of child sexual abuse material, pandering, conspiracy to commit sex trafficking, distribution of child sexual abuse material, and keeping a place of prostitution. Hicks is an accountant in the city finance department and has been placed on administrative leave. She and the other suspects will appear in Douglas County Court today.

Nebraska has announced a two-year contract extension with coach Matt Rhule, adding bonuses for College Football Playoff appearances. The deal runs through the 2032 season. Rhule is in his third season at Nebraska, and there was speculation two weeks ago that he might fill the job at Penn State. Last season, Rhule led Nebraska to its first winning season in eight years. Nebraska is off to a 6-2 start this season. Rhule, who earned $7.5 million this year, says his focus remains on building Nebraska football into a championship contender.

Creighton coach Greg McDermott and his staff undertook a major roster makeover with the departures of last season’s top four scorers. The 60-year-old McDermott brought in Alan Huss as head coach in waiting back in April. Huss, previously was on McDermott’s staff for six seasons, returning after going 56-15 in two seasons as High Point’s head coach. McDermott has not indicated when he plans to step away.