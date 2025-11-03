KIOS FM Local News For Monday, 11/03/25

A Nebraska state senator is accused of inappropriately touching a woman. The Nebraska State Patrol says State Senator Dan McKeon has been cited for public indecency, a misdemeanor. McKeon, who was elected to the Nebraska Legislature in 2024, is accused of touching a woman over her clothes at a party at the Lincoln Country Club in May. McKeon represents the 41st District.

An inpatient treatment center for substance abuse that opened in rural Nebraska earlier this year was full within a month of opening and has dozens of requests on any given day. While the numbers may not show that small-town Nebraska has a drug problem, officials and experts say the state has long undercounted drug deaths. A Flatwater Free Press analysis of data shows that Nebraska’s nonfatal overdose rate and its death rate simply don’t match up. Researchers say failing to acknowledge the size of the problem means fewer resources are available to combat it. Nebraska has 12 inpatient treatment centers outside of Omaha and Lincoln and only four of those offer a place to detox.

A large-scale carbon capture pipeline began operating in the Midwest in September, succeeding where others have so far fallen short. Tallgrass' Trailblazer Pipeline will carry carbon dioxide emissions from 12 ethanol plants in Nebraska and Iowa for permanent burial underground in Wyoming. Other projects, such as one proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, have struggled to get fully approved. Observers says Tallgrass had a couple advantages, such as converting an existing natural gas line and negotiating with an advocacy group that has opposed other pipelines to establish an investment fund for communities along the route.

Warren Buffett’s company’s profits improved 17% thanks to a relatively mild hurricane season and more paper investment gains this year as Berkshire Hathaway continues to prepare for the legendary 95-year-old investor to relinquish the CEO title in January. But last month’s $9.7 billion investment in OxyChem won’t do much to diminish the $381.7 billion cash pile that Berkshire was sitting on at the end of September even though it is the biggest deal the company has made in years. The biggest thing on most investors’ minds right now is that Buffett Vice Chair Greg Abel is set to succeed Buffett as CEO in January although Buffett will remain chairman

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola will miss the rest of the season due to a lower right leg injury. Coach Matt Rhule announced this on Sunday. Raiola was injured during the Cornhuskers' 21-17 loss to Southern California. Freshman TJ Lateef took over for the final four possessions and is expected to start against UCLA on Saturday night. Raiola, who has started 22 straight games, has completed 72.4% of his passes for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was hurt while being sacked and fumbled with Nebraska leading 14-6. Despite wanting to return, medical staff advised against it.