KIOS FM Local News For Tuesday, 11/04/25

Voters are deciding on a variety of local candidates and issues across Iowa in today's General Election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered voters will need a valid ID to cast a ballot today. Any absentee ballots that are not returned yet will need to be received by the auditor's office in the voter's county before 8 p.m. in order to be counted.

Nebraska's 2026 election calendar is revealed. The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office issued the calendar yesterday. Candidates can file for office starting on January 5th.The primary election will take place on May 12th, and the general election will be November 3rd, 2026.

A top Nebraska state official is stepping down. State Treasurer Tom Briese is resigning after three years in office. Governor Jim Pullen has appointed Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg to replace Briese. Spellerberg will be sworn in as State Treasurer on Thursday. Former District One State Senator Julie Slama announced yesterday that she will run for Nebraska State Treasurer in 2026.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is calling on a lawmaker to resign. Pillen says State Senator Dan McKeon should step down after being cited for misdemeanor public indecency. McKeon is accused of touching a woman over her clothes at a party at the Lincoln Country Club this past May.

The first ICE detainees are expected to arrive at the former Work Ethic Camp in McCook this week. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen says that everything has been approved and processed for the facility. There will be up to 200 detainees housed in McCook over the next two to three weeks as part of the first phase of the Department of Homeland Security's plan for the facility.

Food pantries in Iowa are reporting record demand as individuals and families across the state wait for SNAP benefits. Yesterday, the Trump Administration announced that partial food assistance payments will be made for November as the federal government shutdown continues. Over 250-thousand Iowa residents who typically get funds to help with groceries each month have not received that money yet. State officials say they are still waiting to learn when SNAP payments will be sent out.

The Nebraska Medical Cannabis Commission is maintaining its current regulations. Commission members have voted to move forward with two of the four allowed growing licenses being issued. The commission argues that the cautious start will allow them to monitor supply and ensure compliance.