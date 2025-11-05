KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 11/05/25

A teen accused of threatening a mass shooting at a haunted attraction in Omaha is being held on a ten-million-dollar bond. Officials with Scary Acres contacted authorities when someone posted about "shooting up" the event on their Instagram page. Investigators traced the IP address to 18-year-old Marshall Fry. They say he had been researching guns, ammunition and mass shootings online, and had been looking for the area around Scary Acres. He's due in court on November 17th.

A Nebraska state lawmaker is apologizing for his actions but won't resign. State Senator Dan McKeon of Amherst released an apology letter yesterday. He was cited for public indecency last week for allegedly touching a woman over her clothes during an event at the Lincoln Country Club this past May. McKeon says he does not plan to resign despite a call to do so from the governor.

The Omaha Tribe is accusing the Nebraska attorney general of retaliating against their medical marijuana program. Tribal Attorney General John Cartier says the state has ended negotiations on an unrelated tobacco tax compact. Cartier says he was informed of the decision about an hour before the tribe's first cannabis commission meeting. The compact would have allowed the Omaha Tribe and the state to share revenue from the Nebraska tobacco tax.

Two Valley city officials are voted out of office. Mayor Cindy Grove and City Councilman John Batcher were recalled during yesterday's election. Grove was elected mayor in 2020, and Batcher was elected to the city council in 2022.

An Omaha city employee is headed to trial. Amy Hicks is one of five people arrested last week in a sex trafficking operation. Hicks is facing several charges including tax evasion, criminal conspiracy, keeping a place of prostitution, and pandering. Hicks, who works as a city of Omaha accountant, waived her preliminary hearing yesterday.

Union Omaha is under new permanent leadership on the field. The soccer team announced yesterday that Vincenzo Candela has been elevated from interim coach to the new permanent head coach. Candela led Union Omaha to a 10-four-and-five record in USL League One play this past season.

The Creighton men's basketball team is set to open the 2025--2026 season. The Bluejays will host South Dakota at the CHI Health Center Omaha tonight at 7:00 p.m. Creighton finished last season with a record of 25-and-11.