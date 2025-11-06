KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 11/06/25

A powerful Iowa judge has been charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated after witnesses say she drove the wrong way on a highway Tuesday while passed out behind the wheel. Adria Kester, chief judge of the state’s Second Judicial District, was released from the Boone County Jail on Wednesday morning. A criminal complaint says motorists called 911 after 8 p.m. Tuesday night to report a truck slowly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes on U.S. Highway 30 near Boone. One of the witnesses reported the driver looked unconscious and slumped over the steering wheel, and drove into the highway median. A deputy with the Boone County sheriff’s office says he found Kester in the driver’s seat appearing to be heavily intoxicated and unsteady. Kester entered a not guilty plea Wednesday afternoon.

Council Bluffs is getting a new mayor. Voters elected Jill Shudak as the city's first female mayor on Tuesday. Shudak, who will take office in January, replaces current mayor Matt Walsh. Shudak says her opposition to a streetcar project helped her win the election.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is reacting to the Omaha Tribe's claim that he retaliated against their medical marijuana program. The Omaha Tribe accused Hilgers of retaliating against their medical marijuana program by ending negotiations on an unrelated compact that would have allowed the tribe and state to share revenue from the tobacco sales tax. Hilgers says the proposed tax compact was too big an ask for the state.

Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers is suing a Swiss national. Hilgers alleged that Hansjorg Wyss has been funding six Nebraska ballot initiatives and circumventing state law in doing so. The attorney general says Wyss used dark money to help fund Raise the Wage Nebraska, Nebraskans for Paid Sick Leave, Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, Protect Our Rights, Support Our Schools, and Lincoln for Fair Housing. The state alleges Wyss funneled money through four nonprofits to fund the initiatives.

Former Nebraska State Senator Julie Slama is suspending her campaign for Nebraska State Treasurer. Slama announced her campaign on Monday, just before Governor Jim Pillen announced that he had selected Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg to replace State Treasurer Tom Briese. Slama says after meeting with Spellerberg, she believes he will bring the needed energy and perspective for the role.

Douglas County's top elections official is resigning. Election Commissioner Brian Kruse announced yesterday that he will leave office effective January 9th after serving for the past decade. Kruse will work for Forest Lawn Cemetery and Funeral Home as its general manager.

