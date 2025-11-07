KIOS FM Local News For Friday, 11/7/25

A new federal immigration detention center in rural southwest Nebraska has begun housing immigration detainees. Gov. Jim Pillen announced the development Thursday, saying the former minimum-security state prison in McCook is currently housing between 50 and 60 detainees. Pillen says the facility, which can hold 200 people, is expected to reach capacity by Thanksgiving. Work is set to begin on a second phase to expand capacity to 300. Local officials and residents were surprised by Pillen's decision in August to turn the prison over for federal immigration use. Some residents have sued, arguing that only the Legislature can control or repurpose state prisons.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is cutting Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood. Pillen signed an executive order yesterday that directs the Department of Health and Human Services to review whether abortion providers terminated from Medicaid in other states are part of Nebraska's Medicaid program. Under the order, providers including abortion clinics terminated from other states' Medicaid programs would also be terminated from Medicaid in Nebraska.

The Omaha Tribe is saying that the state of Nebraska has no say on how the tribe sells medical marijuana. The Omaha Tribe's attorney general, John Cartier, says the people of Nebraska and the Omaha Tribe deserve decisions grounded in actual law and not through partisan or personal crusades. Nebraska Attorney General Mike Hilgers says anyone who tries to go to tribal lands to buy marijuana for any purpose does so at their own peril.

A bad cable is to blame for a power outage in Omaha. The outage took place last night in the area of West Dodge Road to Harvey Oaks Drive between 123rd Court and 154th Street. Nearly 13-hundred customers were left without service during the outage.

A new candidate is running for the Nebraska Legislature's Sixth District Seat. Patrick Leahy announced his campaign this week. Leahy is a major in the U.S. Army Reserves, and he previously worked for former Nebraska Senator Ben Nelson. He is currently the CEO of First Star Recycling.

Governor Kim Reynolds is establishing a task force on the celebration of America's 250th Birthday. Reynolds signed an executive order launching the Governor's Task Force, which will plan, develop, and coordinate the commemoration of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The task force will also recognize Iowa's integral role in American history and the impact of Iowans on the country's past, present, and future. It will be led by Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig.