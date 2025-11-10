KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 11/10/25

The city of Wahoo's boil order is lifted. City officials say that the order was lifted after water samples were submitted and came back negative for E. coli. The order had been in place since November 3rd.

Polk County Republicans are now endorsing Lucas Loftin for the Iowa Senate District 16 special election. Party members held a special convention on Saturday and nominated Loftin for the race. He works at Wright Service Corporation and served on the boards at Homeschool Iowa and In His Light Ministries. Loftin faces Democrat Renee Hardman as they both look to fill the seat left open when state Senator Claire Celsi passed away in early October. The special election is scheduled for December 30th.

The fire chief in a Woodbury County community is now dealing with the aftermath of a devastating blaze at his own property. The home of Pierson Fire Chief Lucas Ploen was severely damaged after flames broke out on the second floor last Thursday afternoon. Ploen, his wife, and his three kids were not home at the time, but a neighbor and a volunteer firefighter did rush into the burning house to save the family's two dogs. Community members have been gathering donations to help the chief and his loved ones. The Iowa State Fire Marshall's Office is expected to start an investigation into the cause of the blaze this week.

A man wanted in a felony assault case in Omaha is dead following a standoff in Mississippi. Omaha police learned Friday that Ricardo Kirk died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a standoff with police in Mississippi. Kirk was wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that took place October 29th in the 43-hundred-block of North 54th Street, and he was a person-of-interest in an October 29th homicide near North 35th and Davenport streets.

Nebraska quarterback TJ Lateef stood out in his first college start, leading the Cornhuskers to a 28-21 victory over UCLA. Lateef completed 13 of 15 passes for 205 yards and three touchdowns, filling in for Dylan Raiola, who went down with a season-ending injury last week. Playing near his hometown of Compton, Lateef impressed with his poise and skill, directing the team to scores on their first four possessions. Coach Matt Rhule praised Lateef's confidence and readiness. Running back Emmett Johnson also exceled, contributing 232 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns. The win boosted Nebraska's hopes for a top-tier bowl game with two regular-season games remaining.