KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 11/11/25

Flight cancellations and TSA and Air Traffic Control staffing shortages are causing a minimal impact at Eppley Airfield in Omaha. Airport officials say about four percent of flights in and out of Omaha have been cancelled. Federal officials earlier this month ordered airlines to cut 10 percent of flights due to the federal government shutdown.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is making a historic appointment to the Nebraska Supreme Court. Pillen has appointed Douglas County District Court Judge Derek Vaughn to the state's highest court. Vaughn is the first African American justice on the Nebraska Supreme Court.

Congressman Randy Feenstra is launching a statewide campaign as he looks to become the next governor of Iowa. The Republican lawmaker held an event at Dordt University in Sioux Center last night. Feenstra says he is excited to meet with citizens and have real conversations about how to "take Iowa to new heights". There are four other Republicans who are looking to take the governor's office as well, along with two Democrats.

The federal immigration trial for former Des Moines Public Schools Superintendent Ian Roberts is now delayed to next year. A judge has postponed hearings that were set to start on December 1st, rescheduling the trial for March. Roberts was arrested by ICE agents in September and is accused of being in the country illegally and lying on IRS forms in order to work in the U.S. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A body found at an Omaha lake is identified. Authorities say that the body found last month at Lake Zorinsky is that of an 80-year-old man with significant health issues. The victim's cause of death was drowning, and the incident is not suspicious.

Billionaire Warren Buffett warned shareholders Monday that many companies will fare better than his Berkshire Hathaway in the decades ahead as Father Time catches up with the 95-year-old icon, but he reassured them that he remains confident in his successor. Buffett reflected on life in a new letter to shareholders where he announced $1.3 billion in new charitable gifts to the four family foundations run by his children. Buffett said that “through dumb luck, I drew a ridiculously long straw at birth” by being born in Omaha, Nebraska, where he met many lifelong friends. He said he has been fortunate to have his life saved three times by doctors who lived nearby while managing to avoid the kind of calamities that often cut life short.

