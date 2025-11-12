KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 11/12/25

Nebraska is honoring military veterans. A Veterans Day ceremony took place yesterday morning at Memorial Park in Omaha. Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, Congressman Don Bacon, and Omaha Mayor John Ewing spoke at the event about the importance of serving the country.

Iowa Scientists are attributing rising property insurance premiums to increasing temperatures and extreme weather events. The fifteenth annual Iowa Climate Statement was endorsed by 177 scientists across Iowa. They say that Florida, California and Texas have already seen increased property insurance premiums, where climate change has led to more severe hurricanes, flooding, and wildfires.

The People's City Mission in Lincoln is busier than ever. Officials say a record 409 guests stayed at the shelter on Monday night. The shelter is designed to hold 250 people, but the facility does not turn away people in need.

An Omaha motel at the center of a federal sex-trafficking investigation is set to be sold. WOWT-TV reports the AmericInn off of I-80 has been vacant since it was raided by the FBI back in August. Since then, area business owners say the site has become a hot spot for vandalism and loitering. City officials say crews are boarding up windows and securing doors this week, and the building will likely go on the market within the next two-to-three weeks.

A former Bellevue cop is facing child sex charges. Thirty-eight-year-old Ryan Agustin was arrested Friday as the result of a child enticement investigation. Newly-unsealed court records show that Agustin self-reported to officials back in July that he had been sent nude photos by a 17-year-old girl over Instagram. The victim reportedly told investigators that Agustin would call her names, and said he wouldn't stop being "mean" to her unless she sent the pictures. Agustin, who's been fired from the department, reportedly admitted they went on to have a sexual relationship. He's due in court tomorrow.

The Creighton men's basketball team is dealing with a loss. Nik Graves scored 12 points as the Bluejays fell to Gonzaga last night 90-to-63.Creighton is one-and-one this season.

The University of Nebraska men's basketball team is celebrating another win. Sam Hoiberg scored 18 points as the Huskers defeated Maryland Eastern Shore last night 69-to-50. Nebraska is undefeated after three games this season.

