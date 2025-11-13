KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 11/13/25

Nebraska officials are reacting to the end of the federal government shutdown. President Trump signed a measure yesterday to officially end the 43-day shutdown, the longest in the nation's history. Congressman Mike Flood says families have waited for food assistance and over a million federal employees went without pay during the shutdown. Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon says he is grateful to the lawmakers who voted to end the shutdown.

Some Nebraska lawmakers want "enhanced security measures" at the State Capitol. That's according to a news release today from State Senator Ben Hansen. He says the call is a result of "recent acts of political violence in nearby states and across the country" but didn't specify. He told the "Nebraska Examiner" that discussions about enhanced security have been taking place over the past several years. However, Hansen did not specify what other measures the Legislature is interested in implementing.

Authorities are releasing body-cam footage after a handcuffed suspect committed suicide in the back of a Lincoln police patrol car. The unidentified man had been placed in the back of the vehicle earlier this week after he was allegedly caught breaking into a home. The video shows him with his hands cuffed behind his back, with an officer searching his lower body including his pockets and socks. However, the cop somehow missed a weapon the man had in his waistband, and he managed to get his hands in front of him, pull out the gun and shoot himself. The officer has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

A second baby has been surrendered following revisions to Nebraska's Safe Haven Law. That’s according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Officials say the child was dropped off Saturday at a safe haven location in Northwest Nebraska. Further details won't be released due to privacy reasons. Safe Haven locations in the state include hospitals, staffed fire stations and law enforcement agencies.

Nebraska is home to a new digital asset bank. Governor Jim Pillen signed a charter yesterday that allows for a Norfolk-based company to become the first digital asset bank of its kind in the United States. WOWT reports that the charter will subject Telcoin to state regulation and backs its cryptocurrency predominately with federal bonds or FDIC-insured Nebraska banks.

Boys Town National Research Hospital in Omaha is expanding. The hospital broke ground yesterday on a 300-million expansion project. The 254-thousand-square-foot addition will include a research facility and clinical space when it opens in 2027.