KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 11/14/25

Omaha police are on the lookout for a murder suspect. Twenty-two-year-old Ve'Angelo Moore is accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Joshua Perrin in Benson on Wednesday. Moore is wanted on charges including first-degree murder.

SNAP recipients in Nebraska are receiving partial payments for November. The move comes after President Trump signed a government funding bill that ended the government shutdown on Wednesday evening. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services announced yesterday that it has started issuing partial payments following guidance from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service.

An invisible gas in Iowa homes could be making residents seriously ill. The Iowa Department of Public Health says the average indoor Radon concentration in Iowa is more than six times the national average, making it the highest in the country. Radon is an odorless, colorless, radioactive gas that occurs from the natural decay of uranium and radium in the soil around your home. High levels are a concern because the gas is the second leading cause of lung cancer after smoking. Iowa homeowners are encouraged to get their houses tested for radon, especially as colder months keep families indoors.

An Arizona Native American was apparently almost deported by ICE agents in Iowa. The Arizona Mirror reports that Leticia Jacobo was arrested in Des Moines back in September for allegedly driving with a suspended license. The 24-year-old was then put on an ICE detainer which delayed her release. Jacobo was born in Phoenix and is a member of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community. She was ultimately released after family members provided proof of her citizenship. A spokesman for the Polk County Sheriff's Office pointed at a clerical error for the mix-up, saying that the detainment was meant for a different person who was arrested at the same time.

The date is set for the opening of the new Omaha Central Library. Mayor John Ewing says the library near 72nd and Dodge streets will open on April 19th, 2026. Construction on the building is complete, and staff will spend the next several months moving books and equipment into the library.

Demolition is underway on a bridge in Omaha. The bridge near 72nd and L is being torn down to create a ground-level intersection. City officials say removing the bridge will make the intersection safer for drivers. Work on the project is expected to last until next fall.

NextEra Energy is continuing to move toward getting the Duane Arnold Nuclear Power Plant near Palo restarted. The plant in Linn County was decommissioned in August 2020 and was damaged by a derecho. The company has a 25-year deal with Google to get the plant back online as soon as they can and says it will have a nine-billion-dollar impact on the economy. Around 400 jobs are also expected to be added if they are successful. NextEra Energy met with the Iowa Utilities Commission this week.

