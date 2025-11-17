KIOS FM Local News for Monday 11/17/25

Shareholders of Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern backed the railroads’ proposed $85 billion merger to create the nation’s first coast-to-coast rail network. Investors in both railroads voted to support the deal Friday, but the U.S. Surface Transportation Board must still approve it before the deal can be completed. UP CEO Jim Vena wants to file the formal merger application later this month or early December, and that will initiate the lengthy review process. The merger has picked up the support of the largest rail union and hundreds of shippers, but chemical manufacturers and competing railroad BNSF have raised concerns about whether the merger would hurt competition and lead to higher rates.

Douglas County deputies are looking for the suspects who fled a church parking lot last week. They say the suspicious vehicle was parked outside of Omaha Bible Church, where a storage unit had previously been broken into. A deputy allegedly saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and told the occupants to get out, but they sped off instead. Images of the Jeep in question and the driver have been posted on social media. Anyone with information is asked to call the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Jasen Green and Blake Harper each scored 14 points to lead No. 23 Creighton in an 84-45 victory over Maryland Eastern Shore. Coming off a loss Tuesday night at Gonzaga, the Bluejays struggled in the first half but improved after halftime. Green scored 12 points in the second half, helping Creighton extend its lead. The team shot 58% in the second half. Maryland Eastern Shore struggled with turnovers and poor shooting. The Hawks have lost all 32 of their games against Top 25 opponents. Creighton will host North Dakota on Wednesday.

The University of Nebraska volleyball team is still undefeated. The Huskers swept USC in three sets yesterday in Los Angeles. Nebraska returns to the court on Thursday when they take on Iowa.

The kickoff time for the University of Nebraska's next football game is announced. The Huskers will take on Penn State in State College, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, November 22nd at 6:00 p.m., central time. Nebraska is seven-and-three overall.

The number-21 Iowa Hawkeyes fell apart in the second half of their 26-21 loss to number-17 USC at L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Saturday. The Hawkeyes led 21-10 at halftime before getting outscored 16-nil the rest of the way. Mark Gronowski had a passing touchdown, rushing touchdown, and receiving touchdown in the losing effort. Iowa is tied for sixth place in the Big Ten with a four and three conference record and a six and four mark overall. The Hawkeyes host Michigan State this Saturday.