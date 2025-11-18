KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 11/18/25

Officials are considering an incentive to speed up construction of the Omaha streetcar. The streetcar authority is suggesting increasing the bonus for Hawkins Construction from 500-thousand-dollars to four-point-five-million-dollars. Streetcar authority officials say increasing the incentive bonus will help ensure streetcar testing starts in mid-2027 as scheduled.

Governor Jim Pillen had made a pair of appointments to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. He announced today that Robert "Bud" Synhorst of Lincoln has been selected to represent the 1st Congressional District. Meanwhile James Elworth of Nebraska City will represent the 3rd Congressional District. Elworth's term will expire in May of 2027, while Synhorst's will expire in May of 2029.

The Lincoln City Council is giving its approval to Lincoln Electric System's 2026 budget proposal .Yesterday's city council vote was the final step before Lincoln Electric System implements its new rates on January 1st.Plans call for a three-percent systemwide rate increase for Lincoln Electric System customers next year.

An Omaha grain dealer is filing for bankruptcy. Hansen-Mueller Company says filing for bankruptcy will help address current financial challenges. WOWT reports the company's license was temporarily suspended last month after it was accused of not making payments on demand.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is getting a new tool to keep local waters safe. The sheriff's office is acquiring a 27-foot Lifeproof rescue boat. The 386-thousand-dollar boat is equipped with twin engines built specifically for water rescues.

The Cornhuskers are looking to knock off a Big Ten rival. Nebraska will visit Penn State on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. Emmett Johnson has rushed for 1,131 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. The Huskers have split their last four games to enter at 7-and-3 overall and 4-and-3 in conference play.

The college basketball season is rolling on. Number-23 Kansas faces fourth-ranked Duke tonight in the State Farm Champions Classic at Madison Square Garden. The Jayhawks are 3-and-1.In other action, Creighton will host North Dakota tomorrow night. The Bluejays are 2-and-1.Omaha is at home against Concordia-Nebraska tomorrow night. The Mavericks are 1-and-3.