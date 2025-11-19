KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 11/19/2025

The Omaha Public Power District is expecting annual rate increases. The utility's board of directors is anticipating a fee increase of five to nine percent each year through the end of the decade. OPPD officials say the rate increase is needed due to a growing customer base and rising demand for energy.

The Omaha Public Power District Board is delaying a decision on North Omaha's power plant. The utility had planned to shut down three units that were converted to natural gas in 2016 and convert the two remaining coal-only units to natural gas. A decision on the plan is being delayed until December. Omaha Public Power District CEO Javier Fernandez had asked the board to keep the plant operating as usual.

More than 600 Lincoln Electric System customers have been left without power after an accident this morning. It happened around 9:00 a.m. when a vehicle apparently came into contact with a support wire, which led to a downed utility pole. Another pole was also damaged. Crews have been working from Centerpark Road to St. Michaels Road and from South 6th Street to South 20th Street to restore power.

The leader of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is facing a vote of no confidence. The UNL Faculty Senate voted 60-to-14 yesterday in support of a resolution expressing no confidence in Chancellor Rodney Bennett. The vote is the first of its kind in the history of the university, but officials say the vote does not have a direct bearing on Bennett's employment. The vote was held as Bennett is finalizing more than 27-million-dollars in budget cuts for the university.

Nebraska has its first-ever Kid Governor. Fifth grader Charlie Couch from Meadows Elementary School in Ralston was elected by her peers to fill the role The group Civic Nebraska brought the Kid Governor program to the state for the first time this year. Each candidate had to come up with a platform for their campaign. The runners-up will serve on Charlie's cabinet for the next year.

The college basketball season is heating up. Creighton will host North Dakota tonight. The Bluejays are 2-and-1.Elsewhere, Omaha is at home against Concordia-Nebraska tonight. The Mavericks are 1-and-3.In other action, Nebraska plays New Mexico tomorrow night in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City. That game will be followed by Kansas State taking on Mississippi State at the T-Mobile Center. The Cornhuskers and Wildcats are both 4-and-0.