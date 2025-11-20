KIOS FM Local News For Thursday, 11/20/25

The Omaha Police Department is set to launch a drone program. The Drones as First Responders program will take flight today at 1:00 p.m. Omaha police say the new program will enhance emergency response times, improve officer safety, and provide aerial awareness.

Omaha police are asking for the public's help to find a wanted man. They're looking for 26-year-old Brandon Taylor on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child as well as child abuse. Tips can be made anonymously. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Omaha Police Department to Crime Stoppers.

A drug conspiracy is landing a Sioux City man back in federal prison. Dean Christiansen was found guilty Tuesday of conspiracy to distribute meth after distributing more than 170 grams within a thousand feet of an elementary school. Federal authorities say Christiansen admitted to purchasing about 12 pounds of meth to repackage and distribute to others. He's been sentenced to more than eleven years behind bars, along with seven years of supervised release. Christiansen previously served five years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance.

The Omaha Tribe of Nebraska Cannabis Commission is moving forward with its rules and regulations. The commission passed rules governing medical marijuana yesterday. The tribe plans to begin taking applications for medical marijuana as soon as next month.

The Lincoln Hygiene Network is benefiting thousands of residents. The organization has distributed more than 500-thousand hygiene products to the community over the past five years. A group of volunteers gathered yesterday at Northeast United Church of Christ to put together hygiene kits for Lincoln Public Schools to distribute.

The Creighton men's basketball team is celebrating a non-conference win. Blake Harper scored 19 points as the Bluejays defeated North Dakota 75-to-60 last night. Creighton is three-and-one overall.

The Omaha men's basketball team picked up a victory at home. The Mavericks downed Concordia-Nebraska 96-80 at Baxter Arena. Ja'Sean Glover had a team-high 24 points as the Mavs improved to 2-and-3.They visit LSU tomorrow night.

The University of Nebraska women's basketball team is still undefeated. Britt Prince scored 30 points as the Huskers defeated Oral Roberts last night 103-to-58.Nebraska is undefeated after five games this season.