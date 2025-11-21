KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 11/21/25

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is calling for an overhaul in education funding. Pillen announced yesterday that the legislature needs to change the Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Support Act funding formula. The governor's comments were made after it was learned that the state mistakenly made a 30-million-dollar overpayment to Omaha Public Schools. The overpayment was made due to how certain allowances are calculated, and the district will now have to make adjustments to its 2026-2027 budget.

A Nebraska organization is seeking a change in the way the legislature handles voter-approved initiatives. The Respect Nebraska Voters Coalition is calling for a change in the state constitution. The organization wants an amendment requiring a four-fifths majority in the legislature to alter initiatives that were approved by voters.

A controlled burn is underway in Lincoln. Parks and Recreation staff are conducting the burn across 42-acres in Pioneers Park. It's taking place south of the Chet Ager building and Haines Branch. The burn began this morning at 11:00 and is set to end at 3:00.However, the limestone trail along the south edge of the park, including the bridges across Haines Branch, will be closed until noon tomorrow.

The Omaha Police Department's new drone program is up and running. The police department has seven new drones available in the eastern part of the city to help respond with officers to certain emergency calls. The police drone program is the first of its kind in Nebraska.

The wife of a convicted quadruple killer has been sentenced to prison. Carrie Jones was handed a life sentence this week. Prosecutors say she encouraged her husband, Jason Jones, to kill four people in Laurel in 2022.Meanwhile a separate hearing was held today for Jason Jones, to determine if he will be given the death penalty. A decision is expected in April.

The college hoops season rolls on this weekend. Omaha is on the road to face LSU tonight. The Mavericks have won back-to-back games to enter at 2-and-3.In other action, Number-23 Kansas faces Notre Dame in the Players Era Festival on Monday afternoon in Las Vegas. Creighton is set to challenge Baylor in another Players Era Festival contest on Monday afternoon. The Bluejays are 3-and-1.

Nebraska and Kansas State took the court in Kansas City for the Hall of Fame Classic. The Wildcats downed Mississippi State 98-77 at the T-Mobile Center. P.J. Haggerty had 37 points as K-State improved to 5-and-0.The Cornhuskers defeated New Mexico 84-72 to remain unbeaten. Jamarques Lawrence had a team-high 21 points as the Huskers improved to 5-and-0.Kansas State and Nebraska will face-off in the tournament championship tonight.