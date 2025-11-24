KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 11/24/25

Tyson Foods is closing a beef processing plant in Nebraska. The company announced that will close its plant in Lexington and convert its Amarillo, Texas beef processing facility into a full-capacity shift. The Lexington plant employs more than 32-hundred workers. Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer says news of the plant closure is extremely disappointing.

The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services is reporting the first flu death of the respiratory virus season this year. Officials announced the fatality on Friday, saying an older adult from the southwest portion of the state passed away. While overall flu activity remains low in Iowa, experts are encouraging people to get vaccinations now. Health officials are also asking people to stay home if they are sick.

An Iowa interstate is being named the most hazardous road in the U.S. when it comes to winter commuting. Samsara, a San Francisco fleet management tech firm, has placed I-80 in the Hawkeye State at the top of the list of routes that are dangerous for holiday travel. The interstate has a 625-percent winter crash increase rate, according to the company. Some of the hot spots for crashes on the list include West Des Moines, Iowa City, and the Missouri River crossing at Council Bluffs.

Union Omaha has reached an agreement with city officials to build a professional soccer stadium near downtown. Omaha Mayor John Ewing, Jr. said the proposed stadium and surrounding mixed-use district would strengthen the city's urban core. If the 114-million-dollar project is approved, ground will be broken next year, and the stadium would open in 2028. For the upcoming season, Union Omaha will be playing at Creighton University's Morrison Stadium.

The University of Nebraska volleyball team is still undefeated. The Huskers swept Indiana in three sets on the road on Saturday. Nebraska returns to the court on Friday against Penn State.

The Creighton men's basketball team is going to be without a key member of their squad. Forward Jackson McAndrew will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury. McAndrew was averaging six-point-eight points and four-point-five rebounds per game this season.