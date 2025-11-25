KIOS FM Local News for Tuesday, 11/25/2025

Two new defendants are named in a federal case involving the former executive director of the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission. A federal grand jury indicted Hobert Rupe and Brent Zywiec in September, and a superseding indictment earlier this month also named Dan Thomas and Shane Zywiec. The indictment names Brent and Shane Zywiec as having receiving money that was owed to them in exchange for helping a business owner retain his liquor license.

A fire at an Omaha recycling center is under investigation. The blaze broke out last night near 102nd and I streets. Multiple fire engines responded to the scene, and no injuries have been reported.

A former state senator is pondering a run for Nebraska's governor. Lynne Walz announced today that's she is launching an exploratory committee. The Democrat says she plans to travel the state early next month to hold public listening sessions. Walz says she wants to hear from Nebraskans before deciding whether she will formally throw her hat into the ring.

An Omaha area school official is stepping down. Blair Community Schools superintendent Randy Gilson submitted his resignation to the school board yesterday. Gilson has not given a reason for his departure.

Former Iowa governor Terry Branstad is set to receive the state's highest citizen honor next month. Current Governor Kim Reynolds will present the Iowa Award to Branstad at the State Capitol on December 11th.The prize is meant to recognize and encourage service among Iowa residents in industries including medicine, law, government, education, and more. Branstad is known as the longest-serving governor in U.S. history after leading Iowa for over 22 years. He also served as ambassador to China under President Trump in 2017 through 2020.

The Triple A Tow to Go program is returning in Iowa for the Thanksgiving holiday. The effort is meant to decrease impaired driving by offering car owners a ride and a free tow of their vehicle within a ten-mile radius. The initiative kicks off at six o'clock tomorrow evening and runs until 6 a.m. this coming Monday. Officials with Triple A say they are proud to offer the service, but they are asking folks to make efforts to arrange for a sober ride before heading out drinking and to only use Tow to Go as a last resort.

The Creighton men's basketball team is dealing with a loss on the road. Hudson Greer scored 16 points as the Bluejays fell to Baylor 81-to-74 yesterday in Las Vegas. Creighton is three-and-two this season.