KIOS FM Local News for Wednesday, 11/26/25

Windy conditions are to blame for a number of power outages in the Omaha area. As of last night, 59 outages were reported. Nearly 23-hundred Omaha Public Power District customers were without service at one point.

The cause of a garage fire in Omaha is being revealed. Authorities say an electrical event involving a gaming console is to blame for a fire near 164th and Virginia streets on Monday. No injuries were reported in the fire.

Violating Iowa's hands-free driving law will start costing people 100 dollars on January 1st. The Iowa State Patrol says that is when officers will start giving drivers tickets instead of a warning. The law has been in effect since July 2025.It says a driver cannot text, scroll, watch videos, or make calls by manually operating the phone and calls must use the vehicle's Bluetooth system or by voice command.

Human remains found near Gering are confirmed to belong to a missing man. Chance Englebert was last seen in the Scotts Bluff County city in 2019.Family members took to social media today to say his DNA has been matched to a body found in the area several weeks ago. The State Attorney's Office is expected to give an update on the case tomorrow.

The Creighton men's basketball team is dealing with its second loss in two days. Jasen Green scored 15 points as the Bluejays fell to Iowa State 78-to-60 yesterday in the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas. Creighton is three-and-three overall. Elsewhere, Nebraska toppled Winthrop 80-73 in Lincoln. Rienk Mast had 31 points to help the Cornhuskers improve to 7-and-0.Omaha lost to James Madison 88-77 in a neutral-site matchup in Miami. The Mavericks have lost back-to-back games to sit at 2-and-5.They visit Florida International this afternoon.

The 15th Annual Heroes Games is set to take place the day after Thanksgiving in Lincoln. Nebraska takes on rival Iowa Friday at Memorial Stadium. During the halftime show, two young people will be recognized for their bravery. Sixteen-year-old Ashley De La Cruz-Martin, a student in the Columbus Public School District, will be honored for performing CPR to save a life at the Pawnee Plunge over the summer. Meanwhile 12-year-old Jacob Koob of Iowa will also have his name added to the heroes Game trophy, for saving a teen from a deadly house fire before walking nearly a mile to call for help.

The Kings of Leon and Alabama Shakes will open for country music star Zach Bryan when he comes to Nebraska. Bryan will perform at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on April 25th, 2026. Ticket pre-sales to the concert start December 3rd at noon, and open to the general public on December 5th.