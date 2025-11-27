KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 11/27/25

A winter storm is expected to bring four inches of snow or more to Iowa by Sunday. The Thanksgiving forecast in Des Moines is for a high of 35 degrees with light winds. There is a 20-percent chance for snow on Friday and it increases to 80 percent on Saturday. On Sunday, the forecast calls for a high of 21 degrees with a low of four.

U.S. Representative and candidate for governor Randy Feenstra was notably absent from the largest GOP forum in the state so far. Four other candidates for governor and five candidates for Iowa's 4th Congressional District were at Monday's event. Feenstra said he was busy on his state tour but hopes to appear with the other candidates at future events. He spoke about Democratic front-runner Rob Sand at a round table discussion on Tuesday saying he is an "extreme liberal" and that Iowa needs to "make sure we don't ever have Rob Sand."

Siouxland Soup Kitchen is taking donations ahead of Thanksgiving night. Director Lyn Kluender says the daily amount of people the kitchen feeds has doubled over the last nine months. Volunteers were prepping dozens of turkeys, potatoes and pies all donated by churches and community members of Ponca, Nebraska ahead of Thursday. Kluender expects to serve 250 diners from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

The University of Nebraska Board of Regents is considering budget cuts for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The more than 27-million-dollars in budget cuts include the Department of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences, Department of Statistics. Department of Educational Administration, and the Department of Textiles, Merchandising, and Fashion Design. The board will vote on the budget and program cuts on December 5th.

The cause of death for Chance Englebert has finally been revealed. He was last seen alive in the Scotts Bluff County city in 2019. His family announced yesterday that human remains found near Gering are confirmed to belong to him. Yesterday, The Douglas County Coroner revealed that Englebert died from blunt force trauma caused by a fall. Officials say there's no sign that his death was anything other than accidental.

The Creighton men's basketball team is trying to leave Nevada with a win. The Bluejays will take on Oregon today at 1:00 p.m. at the Players Era Festival in Las Vegas. Creighton is three-and-three this season.