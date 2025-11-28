KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 11/28/25

Parts of Nebraska are dealing with winter weather. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of northeastern Nebraska including Omaha from today at 3:00 p.m. until midnight tomorrow night. Snowfall accumulations between two and six inches could lead to slick roads in the region.

Nebraska residents are being urged to check for missing money. State Treasurer Joey Spellerberg says people can learn if they have any unclaimed funds through the Nebraska Lost Cash program. People with unclaimed property outside the state of Nebraska are being encouraged to check the Missing Money program.

Community and nonprofit organizations are stepping up to help residents across the state who are dealing with SNAP benefit disruptions. Local churches, food pantries, and city officials have organized food drives and emergency support for low-income families and refugees. This comes after Governor Pillen declined to use state funds to cover SNAP, and federal contingency funds were not released. A special session called by 15 lawmakers to fund SNAP and Head Start programs failed due to insufficient support.

Volunteers at People's City Mission in Lincoln are working to make sure people are fed. Nearly 900 people attended the mission's annual Thanksgiving Day meal yesterday. The event was funded by local donations, and dozens of volunteers helped provide meals.

Open Door Mission is providing food and shelter for a record number of people as the holiday season begins. The organization hosts Thanksgiving meals to help those experiencing homelessness. The facility has been at capacity for nearly nine months and recently accommodated more than 70 men on mats. Its food pantry has seen roughly 33-percent increase in attendance amid recent SNAP cuts. Volunteers and donations are being accepted to help support these services.

An apartment fire is under investigation in Blair. The blaze broke out early yesterday morning at the La Quinta Apartments. Twenty units were destroyed by the fire, and several residents were transported to hospitals for smoke inhalation.

The Creighton men's basketball team is celebrating a win. Blake Harper scored 18 points as the Bluejays defeated Oregon 76-to-66 yesterday at the Players Era tournament in Las Vegas. Creighton improves to four and three overall.