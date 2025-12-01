KIOS FM Local News for Monday, 12/01/25

Snow is moving into parts of Nebraska. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southeastern Nebraska today until 6:00 p.m. Most areas could receive two-to-four inches of snow, and slick road conditions are expected.

The winter weather is keeping the Nebraska State Patrol busy. Troopers responded to nearly 75 weather-related crashes, vehicle slide-offs, and stranded drivers around the state between Friday night and Saturday. Drivers are being urged to slow down and stay safe.

Winter weather is impacting bus routes in the Omaha area. Metro Transit says Routes five, eight, 11, 14, 24, 26, 30, 35, 36, and 120 will be on Snow Option B today. Routes three, 13, and 55 will on Snow Option A. Riders can check the status of their routes on the Metro Transit website.

The Omaha Inland Port Authority says Nebraska is withholding eleven-million dollars it was expecting to support redevelopment projects in northeast Omaha. Board chair Terrell McKinney said the delay is slowing plans for housing and business development in the 3,000-acre district. Former State Treasurer Tom Briese declined to release the money, calling the law governing the funds unclear. New Treasurer Joey Spellerberg has agreed to meet with port officials as the dispute continues. The conflict comes as the state faces a growing budget deficit.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen is responding to the upcoming closure of the Tyson Foods meat processing plant in Lexington. Pillen announced on Saturday that a collaboration of multiple state agencies and community organizations is being established to help families impacted by the closure. A Rapid Response layoff services event for Tyson workers will take place December 3rd and 4th at the Dawson County Fairgrounds.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has selected Nebraska to host a new regional office for the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Officials say the Lincoln hub will help farmers and ranchers access financial support for soil conservation, water retention, and similar land-management projects. Farmers note that conservation work is essential but often expensive. Supporters say the new office will make those resources easier to reach and reduce runoff that can affect nearby communities. They also believe it will give Nebraska a stronger voice in national conservation efforts.

