KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 12/04/25

Three police officers are injured, and a suspect is dead following a shootout at a South Omaha gas station. Officers tracked a suspect in an earlier shooting outside a grocery store to a gas station near 33rd and L streets yesterday where the suspect went into a bathroom and refused to come out. The suspect, a Hispanic man in his 20s, opened fire before being shot and killed by police. Two officers were shot and a third officer was injured by shrapnel, but all three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The state minimum wage is increasing to 15-dollars-an-hour beginning in January. The increase follows a voter-approved wage schedule above the seven-dollars-and-25-cents federal minimum. This follows a nationwide trend, with 19 states and 49 cities and counties adjusting their wage floors for 2026.Supporters say the wage increase will help workers manage rising costs for housing, food, and other essentials. Others warn it may lead to higher prices and reduced staffing.

Officials say a case of bird flu was detected in a commercial turkey flock from Hamilton County. Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a disaster proclamation to provide more resources to treat the exposed flock of birds. This comes after a case of bird flu was previously reported in Calhoun County in April. Iowa has seen nine strains of the H-5-N-1 bird flu since February 2022.

Omaha native boxer Terence Crawford is being stripped of his super middleweight title. The World Boxing Council put Crawford on notice for not following its rules and regulations including the non-payment of fees for his last two fights. On September 13th, Crawford became the first male boxer to capture three unified division titles in a win over Canelo Alvarez.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln faculty is speaking out against proposed budget cuts. Faculty members held a funeral march with coffins yesterday to protest against cuts that would eliminate four departments. The proposed cuts will save the university about seven-million-dollars. The Board of Regents will vote on the proposed cuts tomorrow.

The Village Pointe Shopping Center in Omaha is sold. Federal Realty Investment Trust has purchased the shopping center near West Dodge Road in west Omaha for more than 153-million-dollars. Federal Realty Investment Trust officials say the shopping center draws in nearly six-million annual visits and serves a trade area of more than 500-thousand people.

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is revealing the results of a recent enforcement effort .Deputies arrested two people on outstanding warrants and issued 27 traffic citations during the recent "Make It Click" campaign. The campaign was designed to promote seat belt safety awareness.