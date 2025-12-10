KIOS Fm Local News For Wednesday, 12/10/25

A majority of Iowa Democrats want to hold their state's presidential primary early in 2028.The state's Democratic Party has released results of a recent survey among party members that shows 65 percent of respondents want their 2028 caucus to be the first in the country or very early in the year, before Super Tuesday. The DNC opted not to hold the Iowa caucus during the early nominating period in 2024 after the widespread issues with the 2020 caucus. The Iowa Republican caucus in 2028 is expected to remain first in the party's presidential nomination process, as it was in 2024.

State Senator Dan McKeon is facing charges of disturbing the peace after a public indecency citation he was handed in October. He is accused of making inappropriate contact with a staffer during a party celebrating the end of the legislative session in Lincoln. The charges are a downgrade to a class three misdemeanor. Arraignment is scheduled for Wednesday in Lancaster County where McKeon is expected to plead no contest. He faces a maximum sentence of three months in prison, five-hundred dollar fine or both.

Black Hills Energy's request for a rate increase is approved. The Nebraska Public Service Commission approved a 23-point-nine-million-dollar agreement for the utility yesterday. The move will allow Black Hills to rise customer rates by two-dollars-and-85-cents per month and 22-dollars per month for large commercial customers. The rate increase will take effect on January 1st.

Habitat Omaha is done with the first phase of what is believed to be the largest development in its history. The Bluestem Prairie Development is near 51st Street and Sorensen Parkway. More than 29-million-dollars has been invested in more than 80 homes so far. Construction of 64 additional homes in the development is scheduled to start next year.

The University of Nebraska volleyball team is continuing to receive postseason honors. Junior setter Bergen Reilly has been named the AVCA West Regional Player of the Year, and Husker head coach Dani Busboom-Kelly has been selected as the AVCA West Region Coach of the Year. The undefeated Huskers return to the court on Friday in the third round of the NCAA Tournament against Kansas.

The University of Nebraska football team is making a change on their defensive staff. The Huskers have fired defensive line coach Terry Bradden. Bradden joined the Husker program last year after a stint as an assistant defensive line coach with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The University of Nebraska men's basketball team is returning to the court. The Huskers will host Wisconsin tonight at 8:00 p.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is undefeated after nine games.