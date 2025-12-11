KIOS FM Local News for Thursday, 12/11/25

Thousands of Omaha area residents are impacted by power outages. The Omaha Public Power District says more than four-thousand people lost power yesterday morning. Most of the outages were in Sarpy County. Officials say the outages took place while strong winds impacted the area.

Thousands of Nebraskans are set to be impacted by the expiration of Affordable Care Act tax credits. The tax credits, which were extended in 2021, are set to expire at the end of the year. Monthly payments for more than 130-thousand Nebraskans who use the plans could more than double.

A panel that oversees the Iowa Public Employees Retirement System says no changes are coming during the 2026 legislative session. Concerns about the future of the IPERS program were raised after an Iowa DOGE task force suggested changes to the pension system. The panel co-chair said no written legislation has been proposed but lawmakers will consider proposals if they improve the system. One of the panel members said the recommendations by the task force were dangerous and unnecessary.

Researchers at Iowa State say that many milk-producing animals could carry avian flu in their mammary glands. While researchers say bird flu generally infects animals' respiratory tracts, the virus could be capable of infecting the milk glands of sheep, cattle, goats, pigs, alpacas and even humans. The current strain of the virus was detected in February 2022 and has impacted more than 184-million poultry across the country. It jumped to dairy cattle in 2024 and has been detected in over one-thousand cows in 18 states.

The University of Nebraska men's basketball team is celebrating another victory. Rienk Mast scored 17 points as the Huskers defeated Wisconsin last night 90-to-60.Nebraska is undefeated after 10 games this season.

The John Cook Arena in the Bob Devaney Sports Center is being expanded. Husker athletics officials say the arena will be expanded to an overall capacity of 10-thousand.The arena will also undergo a full reseating and parking process that will bring in an estimated eight-million-dollars in revenue.

The Iowa State women's basketball team remains undefeated after beating in-state rival Iowa last night. The tenth-ranked Cyclones took down the 12th-ranked Hawkeyes 74-69 at Hilton Coliseum. The last three times the teams faced off the Hawkeyes came away with the victory. Audi Crooks led the scoring with 30 points, with Addy Brown adding 20.The Cyclones improve to 11-0 as they gear up to face Northern Iowa on Sunday.

