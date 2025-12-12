KIOS FM Local News for Friday, 12/12/25

Douglas County officials are warning residents about a jury duty scam. Victims of the scam say they have received calls from people claiming to be deputies who tell them that they have missed jury duty. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says the scammers call during banking hours when the victims are able to withdraw cash. Authorities say victims should hang up the phone immediately and report the scam to the sheriff's office's scam hotline.

The deadline to file to run for two vacant city council seats in Valley is today. The special election will take place next month after residents voted in November to recall Mayor Cindy Groves and City Council President John Batcher. As of yesterday, five people have filed to run for the vacant seats.

The bust of a former Nebraska governor has been stolen from a Lincoln cemetery. The "Journal Star" reports the likeness of Governor Albinus Nance was taken from the historic Wyuka Cemetery earlier this week along with four informational plaques, while several bronze vases were destroyed. Nance served as the state's governor between 1879 and 1883, and he was buried at the cemetery after his death in 1911. It's estimated his bust would cost around 70-thousand dollars to replace. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Lincoln Police Department.

Iowa's former governor Terry Branstad has received an award for an "incredible lifetime of service." On Thursday Branstad was presented with the Iowa Award by current Governor Kim Reynolds at the state capitol. State leaders praised Branstad's "integrity," courage" and "grace." The Iowa Award is the state's highest citizen award, with past recipients including President Herbert Hoover, scientist George Washington Carver and artist Grant Wood. Branstad was America's longest-serving governor, spending 22 years in office in total.

The University of Nebraska football team is making another coaching change. The Huskers have hired Roy Manning as a defensive coach. Manning spent the 2025 season at San Diego State following a stint on the USC coaching staff.